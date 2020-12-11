Google to delete data for inactive accounts, cap multimedia storage from June 2021

Google had sent notifications to its users informing them about policy changes that are to be implemented starting June 1, 2021. The developments pertain to services such as Gmail, Drive, Photos, among others.

Having said that, the policy will not apply to those who have subscribed to a Google One membership to buy additional storage.

Current default settings for Google services show that if inactivity persists for two years, the content in any services associated with Google and Google Drive will be deleted. The Alphabet Inc-owned company had earlier declared in November its plans to go through with the change in policies.