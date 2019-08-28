Google to shut down online job service Google Hire next year

Google announced that it will shut down its job application tracking system 'Google Hire'. Google Hire was launched just two years ago. Google had built Hire with former Alphabet board member, Diane Greene, who left the board earlier this year. Google Hire will continue operating for another year before it is shut down on September 1, 2020. Till then there will be no updates on this product.

"While Hire has been successful, we're focusing our resources on other products in the Google Cloud portfolio. We are deeply grateful to our customers, as well as the champions and advocates who have joined and supported us along the way," the tech giant said in a statement.

The idea behind Google Hire was to simplify the hiring process by integrating things like searching for applicants and scheduling interviews on Google's G Suite products like Search, Gmail, Calendar and Docs.

Primarily rolled out for small to medium-sized businesses, Google Hire came at a price range of $200-$400 a month, depending on the number of G Suite licences that one required.

Google mentioned in a support FAQ that it intends to stop taking payments for the product in the meantime. After the next billing cycle, customers will not be charged for additional payment by the company.

Google had acquired Bebop that was started by Greene and transformed it into Hire. Google had reportedly bought Bebop for $380 million in 2015.

The tech giant had shut several products earlier, including Google Hangouts, Google Plus, Inbox by Gmail, and Google Allo.

