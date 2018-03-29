Huawei P20, P20 Pro to arrive in India soon: Price, camera, availability

Huawei unveiled the next-generation of its P-series smartphones earlier this week in Paris and they will arrive in India soon. The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are scheduled to land on Indian shores sometime soon. The talking point of the new smartphones is their cameras which Huawei has developed in collaboration with Leica.

The camera on Huawei P20 Pro has toppled every score on DxOMark, scoring an overall score of 109 - 114 for photo and 98 for video - whereas the Huawei P20 Pro comes second with 102 points, scoring 107 for still images and 94 for videos. The new smartphones from Huawei pip even industry leaders in mobile cameras like Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (overall DxOMark score 99), Google Pixel 2 (98), and Apple iPhone X (97). The recently launched Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, which was hailed for matching Apple iPhone X still images, also falls short of mathcing the Huawei P20 Pro and P20.

Huawei has teased the P20 and P20 Pro on its Indian website, but a definite launch schedule is yet to be announced. The teaser seen on the website reads 'Coming Sooon in India' with the silhouette of the rear of P20 Pro in the background. Huawei, however, will not be bringing its Porsche Design Mate RS, which was unveiled alongside the P20 and P20 Pro, to India. The Chinese tech major has not revealed the prices of Huawei P20 and P20 Pro for Indian markets either. The Huawei P20 has been priced at 649 euros (over Rs 52,000) and the Huawei P20 Pro has been priced at 899 euros (over Rs 72,000).

Coming to specifications, the Huawei P20 Pro sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen. It is a FullView display with a resolution of 2240x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 408ppi. The Huawei P20 has a 5.8-inch LCD panel up front, with a resolution of 2244x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 428 ppi. Both phones join the notch race, with a narrow display cut-out housing the front camera and other sensors.

Talking about cameras, Huawei has partnered with high-end photography player Leica to design the cameras on both phones. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with a triple camera setup on the back featuring a 40Megapixel RGB sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 20Megapixel monochrome sensor with f/1.6 aperture and an 8Megapixel snapper with telephoto lens and f/2.4 aperture.

The smaller Huawei P20 gets a dual camera setup from Leica which has a 12Megapixel RGB sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 20Megapixel monochrome camera with f/1.6 aperture. The selfie camera on both the P20 Pro and P20 is a 24Megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture. Going with the trends, Huawei has incorporated several AI functionalities in the cameras of P20 and P20 Pro which allows for image stabilisation, night time photography portrait selfies, and more. Huawei has also introduced slow motion video capture at 960 fps.

Powering all this is the latest top of line Kirin 970 SoC that Huawei claims is a better performer than the latest Snapdragon 845. Inside the Huawei P20 Pro, it is coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smaller Huawei P20 comes with 4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. Both phones run EMUI custom OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo. In terms of connectivity, Huawei has opted for a USB Type-C and has done away with the 3.5mm audio jack. Other connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS and NFC.

The Huawei P20 Pro has a 4,000 mAh, whereas the P20 has 3,400 mAh power unit under the hood. The Huawei P20 Pro will be avilable in Black, Midnight Blue, Twilight and Pink Gold, with an additional Champagne Gold option available with the Huawei P20.