Huawei unveils Mate Xs with 8-inch folding display

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has launched its next foldable device via virtual press conference themed "TOGETHER, Connecting Possibilities". The Mate Xs was scheduled to be launched at Mobile World Congress Barcelona between February 24-27, but it was called off due to the growing concerns around coronavirus.

"The Huawei Mate X was our first foray into the foldable category and it has set the standard for the industry. The Huawei Mate Xs is raising the bar further with even more powerful connectivity and integrated user experiences. It's the fastest 5G smartphone of its class. Prepare to meet the unprecedented - again," says Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Priced at Euro 2,499, the Mate Xs features an 8-inch outward folding display with a new mechanical hinge design. When folded, there will be a 6.6-inch main screen and a 6.38-inch secondary screen. And it becomes an 8-inch tablet when unfolded.

For the foldable bit, it has the Falcon Wing design with more than 100 interlocking parts working in harmony to reinforce the display. Made with a zirconium-based liquid metal, the upgraded hinge is claimed to be much more durable, facilitating a satisfying full 180-degree fold. The Falcon Wing was first used in last year's Mate X foldable device. The foldable display is manufactured using a Huawei-pioneered technique adhering to two layers of aerospace-grade polyimide with an optically clear adhesive. This unique material allows the display to produce great image quality, colour saturation and brightness while retaining a high degree of durability.

It natively supports Multi-Window which allows for two apps to be displayed side by side and interact with each other. Text, images and documents can be transferred using drag and drop between the apps. A dock at the bottom of the screen provides a space for users to assign apps for quick launch. And a floating window can be used to open the third app when two apps are open concurrently. The Huawei Mate Xs runs on EMUI10.0.1, an Android Open Source Project-based operating system, supports the multi-screen collaboration feature. It will be the first device to come up with the revamped Huawei AppGallery, Huawei's official app distribution platform.

Kirin 5G SoC, the octa-core CPU comprising two super-sized custom Cortex-A76 cores, two large custom Cortex-A76 cores and four small Cortex-A55 cores along with integrated 5G modem powers the Mate Xs. Huawei claims that this unique cooling system utilises flexible graphene with microscopic crevices that allow it to fold along with the device and cover the full surface area for even and effective cooling. For imaging SuperSensing Leica Quad Camera system with a 40MP main camera (wide-angle, f/1.8), 16MP ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2), 8MP telephoto camera (f/2.4, OIS) and 3D Depth Sensing Camera. The camera system supports a combination of OIS and AI Image Stabilisation for super steady shots and up to 30X hybrid zoom.