India has 4th highest iPhone XS prices in the world: Report

India is the 4th most expensive country in the world to buy an iPhone XS. According to a report by Deutsche Bank, an iPhone XS in India will cost you as much as Rs 1,13,626.78 ($1,635). The report stated that Brazil is the most expensive country to buy an iPhone for $2,050 followed by Turkey and Argentina where the prices are $1,880 and $1,776, respectively.

According to the Deutsche Bank's 'Mapping the World's Prices 2019' survey, nearly every country sells iPhone XS at a higher price when compared to the price in the US where an iPhone costs $1,251. Nigeria, however is the only country in the report where iPhone prices are lower than the US price.

As per reports, the decrease in the sales of iPhones and trade tensions with China has forced the Apple Inc to hike the prices of iPhones. The company, however, is looking at different ways to boost its sales in the Indian market. It is "capitalising on older iPhones by assembling them in India and selling them at a lower cost", reported Livemint.

In a conference call with analysts after the declaration of Q2 results earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said that the company has made some adjustments in India and have seen better preliminary results here. Apple has started assembling of iPhone 7 at its supplier Wistron's facility in Bengaluru in an attempt to drive its manufacturing plans in India. Taiwan-based industrial major Wistron has already assembled iPhone 6S in the country.

Cook also hinted the company's plans to open its branded stores in India. Apart from older iPhones, Apple has reportedly been cutting down the prices of its newer iPhones as well. The American tech giant gave a "promotional offer" earlier this month to bring down the cost of its Rs 76,900 iPhone XR (64GB) by as much as Rs 23,000.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

Also read: Xiaomi Mi Days sale on Amazon: Get top deals and offers on MiA2, Redmi 6 pro, Mi TV 4 series and more

Also read: Bengaluru, Gurugram among top 5 preferred locations in APAC for tech firms: Report