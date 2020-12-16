Instagram Lite rolled out in India for testing

Popular photo sharing app Instagram is testing its Lite version in India. The company said that the testing of the app -- all of 2 MB in size -- is being extended to India. Instagram Lite has been created to bring the Instagram experience to people who are not familiar with the app.

The app will be available in Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Facebook-owned app said that research earlier this year showed that one barrier for Indians users was 'compromised internet experience' due to low memory phones and heavy apps. India is primarily a test country for Instagram Lite, made for Android, the app said.

Instagram Lite users will be able to experience the core functions of the app but some features such as Reels, Shopping and IGTV are not currently being supported.

Vishal Shah, VP of product, Instagram at Facebook, said India has been a testing ground for innovation. "With the test of Instagram Lite, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, we're aiming to democratise expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India. We're also hoping to gain valuable insights before a global rollout of Instagram Lite," he said.

Instagram also announced the second version of 'Born on Instagram' that provides collaboration and mentorship opportunities to content creators. Born on Instagram 2.0 will incorporate new features such as Reels and offer masterclasses from internal and external experts.

During the two-day Facebook Fuel fo India event, Instagram showcased the features launched in the past few months that have either debuted or launched in India including Reels, Reels tab and Live Rooms.

