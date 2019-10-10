Instagram to soon bring direct messaging to desktop with Messenger-like interface

Instagram is one of the most popular photo-sharing app in the world but it is restricted to the mobile phones. The desktop experience of Instagram is minimal, and for the longest period it lacked the basic features like Direct Messaging (DM). However, all that is set to change and the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app will soon let its users DM each other on their desktop web browser.

The direct messaging feature for Instagram on the web was first spotted in February this year by Tipster Jane Manchun Wong, a tech blogger. Back then, Wong had also said that Instagram is testing its separate messaging app 'Direct' in six different countries. Wong has now tweeted about the existence of the rumoured chat feature, along with screenshots of what Direct for desktop could look like. As per the fresh leaks, the Instagram users will be able to chat with each other on their desktop web browser. Recently, Instagram also launched Threads app that allowed users on Instagram to chat with their close friends.

As per the photos shared by Wong, Instagram Direct on the web will have a list of users and messages on the left side and individual conversations on the other side of the page. Users will also be able to open up another tab on the right to see message information such as a list of members in a conversation. Wong has said that the user interface of 'Instagram Direct' is not too different from Messenger's web UI.

Instagram is working on Direct for the desktop website pic.twitter.com/2Yc0T94wh1 - Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) October 9, 2019

Meanwhile, there is no official word from the company about the existence of the web messenger or even the roll-out date.

