iPhone 2018 details revealed; expected pricing, specifications, availability

The new Apple iPhones are coming next month and as we get closer to the launch date, we can expect a lot more information about the devices. So far, the most reliable sources have claimed that the Cupertino giant will be releasing three new iPhones this year.

One of the iPhones will be an immediate successor of the iPhone X with a similar 5.8-inch screen, the second will be bigger and slightly better version with a 6.5-inch screen and the third will be a cheaper, 6.1-inch iPhone. One of the biggest differentiators between the flagship phones and the cheaper 6.1-inch variant is the display panel. The cheaper iPhone is expected to feature an LCD display instead of AMOLED on the other two.

According to Ming Chi-Kuo's latest revelation, the construction material of the cheaper iPhone will also be different. The 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to go for Aluminum instead of Stainless Steel on the other two. However, all three will come with a notch and also feature Apple's Face ID.

Kuo also shed light on the launch schedule of these new smartphones. The analyst claims that the cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone will be coming later than expected. According to a report by 9to5mac, Kuo claims that only the OLED phones will be launched in September and the LCD version will be launched slightly later. The analyst cited production schedule behind the delay of the cheaper iPhone.

The analyst also revealed the specifications of all three devices. One good news for those planning to buy the cheaper iPhone is that it will feature the same chipset as the other two phones. All three devices are expected to use the A12 chipset. The cheaper phone will come with 3GB RAM instead of 4GB on the other two. In terms of storage, the more expensive phones will get three options; the base with 64GB, another variant with 256GB and the third with 512GB storage. The LCD variant, however, will just get 64GB and 256GB variants.

The camera modules will also be different on the cheaper phone. While the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones will get dual cameras with two 12-megapixel lenses, the LCD variant will get a single lens setup with a 12-megapixel sensor. However, the device will get more colour options in comparison to its expensive siblings. The cheapest 2018 iPhone will be offered in 5 colour options, whereas the others will be offered in just 3 colours.

The analyst also managed to provide a price range for all three devices. The 6.5-inch OLED iPhone is expected to be priced in the range of $900-$999 for the base variant. The 5.8-inch device is expected to sell within a price range of $800 to $899. The cheapest of the lot, with a 6.1-inch LCD display, is expected to fall in the range of $600 to $699.