JBL expands party speakers line-up in India

JBL has launched two new party speakers with light show in the Indian market. The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go with 100W output and PartyBox 310 with 240W output are priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively, available at JBL India's official website and across large format retails stores, leading online portals and through authorized retailers.

Designed for portability with either a shoulder strap or smooth glide wheel, the speakers feature rechargeable batteries. For singing along with the songs, the two speakers are accompanied by JBL wireless mic.

"JBL's PartyBox Series has become the go-to speakers for our consumers for any gatherings, events, or parties. We are delighted to receive such a heart-warming response from our consumers and are excited to introduce two new additions in this series. JBL PartyBox On-The-Go - a new speaker designed to provide even more functionality and mobility to great sound and PartyBox 310, which continues to advance JBL's tradition of offering the ultimate sound experience and design. With the new additions, we hope to keep the party going as JBL celebrates its 75th year of delivering excellence in audio engineering," says Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

The JBL PartyBox On-The-Go with 100 watts of powerful JBL Pro Sound can wirelessly pair two together for a huge stereo party sound. The IPX4 rated splash-proof speaker can be just perfect for pool and beach parties. It comes with a padded shoulder strap and 6 hours of battery backup. It even supports a light show which is synced to the beat of the music and physical mic and guitar inputs. Connectivity options onboard include Bluetooth, USB and AUX connectivity.

JBL PartyBox 310 is a portable party machine on the wheels for a smooth glide with 18-hour battery life. The 240-watt output can be synced with a light show and it supports dual mic and guitar inputs as well as a selection of built-in sound effects. It also features backlit buttons for DJ control in the dark, is compatible with most speaker stands and supports Bluetooth and USB input connectivity. Two such speakers can be wirelessly linked together for a stereo sound setup. The PartyBox 31- can be controlled through the JBL PartyBox app as well.

