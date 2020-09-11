Jio Fiber's 'truly unlimited' plans restrict internet speeds to 1Mbps after capped limit

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited's New Jio Fiber plans are not "truly unlimited" and comes with a bandwidth limit. As per the terms and conditions, the broadband connection's data usage is capped at a limit of 3.3TB and will be switched to 1 Mbps speed upon reaching data usage limit.

Last week, Reliance Jio brought its new broadband plans starting at Rs 399 a month and were marketed to offer unlimited internet access to all users. Jio Fiber's unlimited broadband plans go up to Rs 1,499 a month. However, after the announcement, Jio Fiber was found to have a commercial use policy to restrict bandwidth once users cross the usage of 3.3TB or 3,300GB of data.

The company, in its revised terms and conditions, mentioned the users on the new plans will be restricted to the speed of 1Mbps after using the allotted data quota. The reported bandwidth speed after the restriction is the same as Airtel. However, some operators including Tata Sky Broadband provide around 3 Mbps speeds when users cross their fair usage limit.

Here are the details of Reliance Jio Fiber's broadband plans:

The broadband service provider's cheapest plan costs Rs 399, which the company claims provides truly unlimited internet with download speed at up to 30 Mbps. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling but no subscription to OTT platforms.

Jio Fiber's mid-range plan is priced at Rs 699 and offers truly unlimited internet with download speed at up to 100 Mbps and unlimited voice calling. This plan too has no free subscription to the OTT apps.

Jio's next broadband plan costs Rs 999 and offers truly unlimited internet with download speeds of up to 150Mbps, unlimited voice calling and access to 11 OTT apps - Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime - worth Rs 1000.

Jio Fiber's top-of-the-line broadband offering is priced at Rs 1,499 and offers truly unlimited internet with download speed capped at up to 300 Mbps, unlimited voice calling and a free subscription to 12 OTT apps.

