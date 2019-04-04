JioPhone 2 goes on flash sale at 12pm today; all you need to know

The second-generation smart-feature phone from Reliance Jio will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today. The successor to the popular JioPhone was launched back in July 2018 and has been made available multiple times before via flash sale. The JioPhone 2 will go on sale via the company's online store at Jio.com.

The price of the JioPhone 2 is Rs 2,999 and it has been one of the most popular feature phones available in India in the sub-Rs 5,000 price segment. The cost of first generation JioPhone was Rs 1,499.

The JioPhone 2 offers support for the QWERTY keyboard, which gives a Blackberry-like look, and a horizontal viewing experience. That apart, not much has changed inside the phone and most of it has remained similar to the original JioPhone. As far as specifications are concerned, JioPhone 2 comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and has 512MB RAM and 4GB of internal storage. The phone runs on a 2000mAh battery and also houses an SD card. The phone uses KaiOS as the operating system and comes with select Google apps along with Google Assistant.

For optics, JioPhone 2 will come with a 2 MP primary camera and a 0.3 MP VGA camera on the front for sefies. The feature phone will also have functionalities like FM, Wi-Fi, GPS and even NFC.

In terms of connectivity, the device will feature LTE Band 3,3,40, 2G Band- 900/1800 4G. The device is capable of conducting LTE Cat4. The JioPhone 2 is also capable of using VoLTE and VoWiFi for calling over the internet. The device can take dual SIMs (nano).

JioPhone 2 is available on Jio's official website and even with the authorised retailers. According to Reliance Jio, the device should ideally reach the buyers within five business days or the buyer can pick it up from the retailer themselves. The device can be recharged using the same plans that were available with the first generation JioPhone.

Also Read: JioPhone 3 could feature 5-inch touch screen display, run Android Go

Edited By: Udit Verma