JioSaavn to let users share music on Snapchat

To counter rising dominance of Facebook owned Instagram, Snap Inc, makers of the popular social camera app Snapchat, is in talks with several major record labels to enable song sharing. The company has finally inked a deal with JioSaavn, an Indian music streaming service. The listeners of JioSaavn can now share what they are listening to from JioSaavn app to Snapchat. The partnership will let the users discover new music easily by way of their friends and followers.

The Reliance Industries-owned streaming service uses Snapchat's Creative Kit which lets developers to create custom-branded stickers, filters, links etc. JioSaavn app can now be used to share these stickers and filters directly to the Snap Camera. The partnership will allow both the companies to develop Lenses around new music and artistes, making it available for the crores of Jio Saavn users in India and South-East Asia. So far, JioSaavn-powered artist Lenses have included Jasmin Walia and Zack Knight for their hit 'Bom Diggy' and The PropheC's 'Vibe'.

Lastly, as the content partner with Snapchat, JioSaavn will produce 'Publisher Stories' so that users can easily find their favourite artist and events on the Discover page. The content will have some exclusive pictures from concerts, tours and behind-the-scenes experiences with global artists and talent.

The deal offers a big opportunity to Snapchat to increase its user base as India is a fast growing market. Instagram is already popular in India and Snap Inc hopes to increase its user engagement and bring in more users to its fold with the help of JioSaavn.

"We ended the year with user engagement stabilising and have started rolling out the new version of our Android application to a small percentage of our community," Snapchat Co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel told the media.

