Late in joining WhatsApp group call? Users can join via biometric authentication using face unlock

WhatsApp keeps testing various features time and again to improve user experience and security on the messaging app. The Facebook-backed app will roll out a new feature that lets users join an ongoing group call with the 'Join Missed Call' option. This feature will allow users to join an ongoing group call in between. Currently, a user can only join an ongoing WhatsApp call when someone calls them again to let them join back in.

For using the 'Join Missed Call' feature, users get two options- ignore and miss as per the WABetaInfo report. By choosing the Join option, a user can join a group call midway.

Besides this, WhatsApp is also working on building a biometric authentication feature on its Android app. This new feature could let users open the app after using their face ID and fingerprint. As of now, fingerprint scan is treated as a biometric lock on Android devices.

The Facebook-backed app already supports Face ID and Touch ID unlocking in iOS devices. These two features are currently under the works and shall be available in a future upgrade.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out the 'mute forever' feature for its users for obvious reasons. Using this feature, users will finally be able to silent both personal and group chats forever. In case a user mutes any chat forever, they won't be able to receive any notifications from that chat. In order to mute the chat, users will have to retap the concerned chat.

