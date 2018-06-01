LG dares to go notch-less with new V35 ThinQ; comes with dual lens super bright camera

LG launched the V35 ThinQ and V35+ ThinQ, successor to the LG V30. The devices are similar to the LG G7 ThinQ in more ways than one. The LG V35 and LG V35+ are identical in every aspect except the internal storage of the devices. The LG V35 ThinQ gets 64GB of storage compared to LG 35+ ThinQ's 128 GB. However, both come with expandable storage via a MicroSD card slot.

Talking about the difference between LG G7 ThinQ, the LG V35 ThinQ comes with a notch-less FullVision OLED display. Owing to the lack of a notch, the screen size drops by 0.1-inches to 6-inches in diagonal length.

LG has also made minor improvement with the camera of the new phone. The new LG V3 ThinQ gets 3-axis optical image stabilization. The camera uses AI to identify from a variety of 19 pre-set scenes and make suitable changes.

As discussed earlier, the screen of the new LG V35 ThinQ is a 6-inch OLED panel with 2K resolution. The display is protected with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The processor is Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 845 which comes with 6GB RAM in both LG V35 ThinQ and LG V35+ ThinQ. The processor is coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU.

The camera is a dual-lens setup with two 16megapixel sensors. One sensor comes with an extremely wide aperture of f/1.6 which will aid the phone in low-light situation and the other is a f/1.9 wide-angle lens. The front panel has an 8megapixel wide-angle camera with an aperture of f/1.9. The new camera set up gets a Super Bright Camera feature.

The LG V35 ThinQ runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. In terms of connectivity, the device comes with Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac. The smartphone houses a 3300 mAh battery.

The phone has been launched in two colours, Aurora Black and Platinum Gray. The device comes with IP 68 dust and water resistance. The phone has some added goodies in the form of Super Far Field Voice Recognition, Googles Lens, 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC , DTS: X 3D Surround Sound, HDR10, Crystal Clear Lens, Google Daydream, Face Recognition, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Technology and Wireless Charging.