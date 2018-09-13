LG V40 ThinQ is launching on October 4; why Apple fans should take notice

LG's V-series smartphones have often been judged as the most underrated smartphone flagships. The smartphones sit above LG's G-series, which has now been placed strategically against smartphones from OnePlus. The premium front still belongs to the V-series and this year, the company will be launching the LG V40.

LG V30 was the first V-series smartphone from LG to sport a conventionally premium design. Prior to that device, the two variants had an industrial design with a special second screen. The V40 is expected to continue with the conventional design language. The leaks have also suggested the use of glass on both sides.

LG has revealed a video invite for an event that will happen on October 3 in New York, United States. The company will also be conducting a second launch event in Seoul, South Korea. The video invite specifies LG V40 ThinQ launch date as October 4.

One of the biggest leaks about the LG V40 ThinQ has been its camera setup. The phone has been rumoured to feature a triple lens setup and the promo video confirms that. The first lens will be a telephoto sensor for increased optical zoom. The second will be LG's trademark wide-angle lens, which features in the LG G7 ThinQ as well. The third lens will be a depth sensor for better and more natural-looking bokeh effect. The V-series has been build with videos in mind and the new flagship should be no different.

With Apple launching new iPhones at staggering prices, almost reaching Rs 1.5 lakh, LG V40 can become a much cheaper alternative for buyers looking for a flagship experience without compromising on any kind of features.