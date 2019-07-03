LG W10, W30 to go on sale today at 12 pm via Amazon India; check price, specifications, offers

South Korean electronics giant LG is putting its W-series smartphones, LG W10 and LG W30, on sale today for the first time in India from 12pm via Amazon. The LG W30 Pro will go on sale at a later date which hasn't been announced yet. LG hasn't been able to establish itself as a major smartphone player in the Indian market and with the launch of its W series; the company will be hoping to tempt Indian buyers away from Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo.

As far as specifications are concerned, LG W30 comes with dual-SIM (Nano) slot. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and has a 6.26-inch HD+ IPS display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. On the other hand, LG W10 comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ screen. It has the same octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM as that of LG W30.

For optics, LG W30 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-MP sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 12-MP sensor, and a 2-MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16-MP sensor at the front. LG W10 comes has a dual rear camera setup. There is a 13-MP primary sensor and a 5-MP secondary sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-MP selfie camera on the front.

Both LG W30 and LG W10 come with a 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card. Also, both the phones pack a 4000mAh battery and get a rear fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. LG W10 price in India has been set at Rs 8999, whereas the LG W30 will be sold at Rs 9999.

During the sale, Amazon is offering a 10% instant discount on purchases made using Yes Bank credit card EMI. Reliance Jio is offering Rs 1,700 cashback as well as Rs 3,250 Cleartrip coupons to the buyers of the LG W series phones during the sale period.

Edited By: Udit Verma

