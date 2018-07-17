MediaTek introduces Helio A22 system-on-chip to power affordable smartphones

Taiwanese semiconductor company, MediaTek has unveiled a new Helio A series chip-Helio A22 system-on-chip (SoC) for mid-market smartphones. Building on the success of its P series chipsets including the Helio P20, P22, P23 and P60 chipsets, MediaTek's Helio A22 aims to facilitate high-performance devices without a premium price tag.

Helio A22 is built with 12nm FinFET fabrication technology and aims to deliver high performance with greater power efficiency. It is equipped with MediaTek's CorePilot technology; the chipset optimizes power for each task to extend device battery life, enabling users to do more with their devices for longer. Helio A22 also has AI features to take advantage of the MediaTek NeuroPilot software development kit (SDK) extensions and third-party AI applications. It even supports the latest AI frameworks, including Google Android Neural Networks API (Android NNAPI), so developers can seamlessly build AI applications for Helio A22-powered devices.

Focusing on camera capabilities, the Helio A22 supports up to 13 megapixel + 8 megapixel dual-camera setups at 30 frames per second (FPS) and a single camera operating mode of up to 21 megapixel. For bigger, bezel-less devices, the chipset can support 20:9 HD+ display.

MediaTek has also talked about advanced connectivity with an innovative RF design for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi co-existence. The chipset support both -- Cat-4 and Cat-7 4G LTE performs -- for fast connectivity and packs a dual 4G SIM with VoLTE and ViLTE. It also supports both LPDDR3, LPDDR4 for better custom design flexibility. With 802.11 ac Wi-Fi, MediaTek's Helio A22 offers higher bandwidth and throughput, resulting in improved online gaming, multimedia and communications experiences for users. Also, the chipset supports BT5.0 for longer transport distance and higher speeds suitable for smart home devices.

"The Helio A Series continues our vision of a mobile marketplace that is accessible to everyone, where high-end features are not limited to high-end devices. As we've seen, mid-market growth continues to explode and there continues to be consumer interest in powerful and quality devices that offer them the best value," said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communication business unit at MediaTek. "With Helio A22, device makers can bring to market innovative devices that provide consumers unparalleled mobile experiences in the mid-range, including incredible performance, long battery life and advanced photography and AI enhancements."