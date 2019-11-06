Mi Note 10 to be launched today; how to watch, expected price, specifications

Xiaomi revealed the Mi CC9 Pro in China on Tuesday. A day later, the Chinese tech giant is all set to unveil its Mi Note 10 for the global markets. The Mi Note 10 is expected to be the global variant of Mi CC9 Pro that is available in China for now. By that measure, Mi Note 10 is going to be Mi CC9 Pro rebranded for the rest of the world, with slight variations at most.

The launch event will be held in Madrid, Spain at 11:30 GMT+1, or 5:00 PM IST. It will be live-streamed across the world via Facebook and Twitter.

Considering how Mi Note 10 is likely to be Mi CC9 Pro for global markets, it might carry the 108MP primary camera on the back in a penta-camera setup. Xiaomi has already teased a 108MP sensor fo the Mi Note 10. The other sensors are likely to be a 20MP ultra-wide shooter, 12MP sensor with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP camera with 50x digital zoom, and a macro camera. The front camera is likely to be a 32MP selfie snapper, housed in a waterdrop notch.

On the inside, the Mi Note 10 is likely to carry Snapdragon 730G chipset from Mi CC9 Pr0, coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The screen is likely to be a 6.47-inch FHD+ panel with an under-screen fingerprint sensor. The battery on Mi Note 10 is expected to be a 5,260mAH unit with 30W fast charging support. The device will come with MIUI 11.

The three variants of Mi CC9 Pro have been priced in the range of 2,799 yuan to 3,499 yuan (Rs 28,000 to Rs 35,000). Mi Note 9, being the global variant of Mi CC9 Pro, is expected to carry a similar price tag, close to the Rs 30,000 price bracket.

