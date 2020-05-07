Microsoft launches Surface devices including laptops, headphones and earphones

Microsoft has refreshed its Surface product line-up by unveiling the Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Headphones 2, Surface Earbuds along with Surface Dock 2 and the multi-port Microsoft USB-C Travel Hub. Microsoft says, given the lockdown in various countries due to the pandemic coronavirus, devices have become our window to the world - our office, our school and our social space. To help navigate the current environment, people are turning to Windows PCs more than ever. Over 4 trillion minutes are being spent on Windows 10 a month, a 75 per cent increase year on year.

Surface Go 2

A more affordable and portable 2:1 to the Surface line, it continues to be sleek, lightweight and offers a 10.5inch PixelSense display. It comes with improved battery life and a model with up to 64 per cent faster performance than the original with 8th Generation Intel Core M options for the first time. Microsoft has added Studio Mic, to increase voice clarity and reduce background noise for Teams meetings or video chats, and a 5MP front-facing camera delivers sharp video even in low light. The new Camera app can be used for the rear-facing camera to make it easy to scan documents and whiteboards - whether sharing notes from a meeting or turning in homework. Surface Go 2 has been priced at $399 and Microsoft says organizations like Law School Admissions Council, Renault/F1 and National Healthcare Services in the U.K., and schools like Blue Springs School District in Missouri and Aichi Prefecture in Japan, have chosen this device for its compact design, the versatility of the touch screen, keyboard, Pen and added connectivity of LTE Advanced.

Surface Book 3

Priced starting $1599, the new Surface Book 3 is Microsoft's most powerful laptop ever, providing up to 50 per cent more performance than Surface Book 2 and up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Available in 13-inch or 15-inch, it features a high-DPI PixelSense Display, a smooth and precise trackpad, comfortable keyboard and the performance of 10th Generation Intel Core processors along with the choice of discrete NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. For developers that push the computing and IO performance of their device, Surface Book 3 now comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the fastest SSD. For people who love to game, Surface Book 3 15-inch has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPU will have enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass for PC titles at 1080p in a smooth 60 frames per second. Microsoft's goal was to give people the power of a desktop, the versatility of a tablet, and the freedom of a light and thin laptop in one beautifully designed device with the Surface Book.

Surface Headphones 2

Surface Headphones 2 with ambient noise control has been designed to slip comfortably over the ears. It also comes with improved sound quality and battery life, bringing up to 20 hours of clear sound. The active noise cancellation is adjustable through intuitive on-ear dials and specifically tuned to either block out or amplify human voices. Microsoft has updated the ear cup design to rotate 180 degrees for greater comfort when worn around your neck and will retail for $249.

Surface Earbuds

Earbuds are a rage these days and Microsoft has launched one - claiming to offer an ultra-comfortable and stable fit. Surface Earbuds offer intuitive touch controls so that users can start a phone call or change the song without taking out the phone. A triple tap on the earbud will instantly play Spotify from the Android phone. Priced at $199, it has an all-day battery life with the included wireless charging case.

"As a company, we are focused on supporting our customers during this time of change. From making Microsoft Teams available to everyone to evolving Microsoft 365, we want to make sure every person and every organization has the tools they need to stay connected and productive. Nothing inspires me more than seeing the amazing things our customers and employees are doing with our products," says Panos Panay (Chief Product Officer, Windows + Devices.

Microsoft hopes that these new products will not only help people be more productive from wherever they are currently working and learning, but also help people find moments of focus and relaxation.

