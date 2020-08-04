Mitron app clocks 9 billion videos in a month; 33 million downloads on Google Play Store

Homegrown short-video app Mitron has garnered massive viewership on its platform since the government's ban on Chinese apps like TikTok. Nearly, 9 billion videos have been viewed on Mitron in a month. Besides, the app has clocked more than 33 million downloads from Google Play Store so far.

"The idea behind the development of the app was to provide a platform that lets users upload and watch an array of short videos. It is heartening to see the app popularity gained by Mitron within a short span of time. It is incredible to see millions of new videos created on the Mitron platform. We thank all our users who have been using this app as their daily dose of entertainment," Shivank Agarwal, founder, and CEO of Mitron said in a press release.

Agarwal said that the Mitron app has received huge traction from smaller cities and towns across the country, with towns like Karnal, Hubli, Bhavnagar, Aligarh, Ludhiana and Vijayawada.

Mitron app was launched this year in April by Shivank Agarwal, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, and Anish Khandelwal, an alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology in Nagpur.