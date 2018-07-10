Moto E5 Plus to launch in India today; expected to be priced around Rs 14,000

The Illinois-based telecommunication company, Motorola, will launch the Moto E5 Plus in India today. Details of the launch event were communicated by the company via a tweet through its official Twitter handle. The company has roped in Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as their ambassador to unveil the phone.

The Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus were already introduced in Brazil in April in gold and graphite color variants. In India, however, the company will only launch the Moto E5 Plus, which will be available exclusively on Amazon. The color options are expected to remain the same.

The device is an upgraded version of the Moto E5, and will be available in a single 2 GB RAM variant with 16 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256 GB. It dons a 5.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC and runs on Android Oreo 8.0.

The phone packs three camera modules in total, two at the front and another on the rear panel. The phone also houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The E5 Plus comes with a 12-megapixel rear shooter accompanied by LED flash. Additionally, the phone has a dual lens setup at the front with an 8-megapixel accompanied by a 5-megapixel shooter. It supports 4G with VoLTE, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and a microUSB 2.0 port.

The launch event will be streamed live by the company on YouTube from 3:00 pm onwards. Additionally, one can keep track of the event on Motorola India's official Facebook page. The Moto E5 Plus is expected to be priced within Rs.14,000 in India.