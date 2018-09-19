Motorola to launch One Power on September 24; to compete with Nokia 6 Plus, Mi A2

Motorola will be launching the One Power that it first showcased at IFA 2018 in Berlin. The new phone will be an updated version of the Motorola One. The Motorola One Power will be a part of the growing ecosystem of Android One smartphones, especially in the mid-range segment. The new device will have to battle it out against Xiaomi's Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The One Power will be exclusive to the Indian market and is scheduled to go on sale from October. The company has revealed the launch date for the device as well. The Motorola One Power will be launched on September 24.

The Motorola One Power is powered by Snapdragon 636 which is also found on Nokia 6.1 Plus. The device features a notch-design with a 6.2-inch display. The screen comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a FullHD+ resolution.

The processor on the phone is assisted by Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The internal storage is limited to 64GB but can be expanded further using a MicroSD card with up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, there's a dual camera setup for the primary camera and single lens setup in the front panel. The dual camera comes with one 16MP lens and another 5MP lens whereas the front-facing camera features a 12MP unit.

In terms of connectivity, the phone gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The suffix 'Power' denotes a big bump in battery capacity. The phone comes with a mammoth 5000mAh battery. The phone comes with Motorola's trademark turbocharger, which the company claims can provide 6 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge.

If Motorola manages to match the pricing of the One Power with other offerings in the market, the device stands a strong chance of becoming the success story Motorola has been looking for.