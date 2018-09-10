Motorola launches Moto G6 Plus in India; offers, price, specifications

Motorola has launched its third smartphone in the G6 series. The new Moto G6 Plus is priced at a hefty Rs 22,499 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. The device sits above the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play that was launched earlier this year in the month of June.

The new device is available via Amazon India's website, Moto Hubs, and Motorola's retailers. The Moto G6 Plus can also be acquired via Paytm Mall from offline retailers and get a cashback of Rs 3,000 after completing the purchase. Reliance Jio users will get a cashback of Rs 4,450 on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299. The smartphone will be available in Indigo and Gold colours.

Despite having more RAM in comparison to the international variant, Moto G6 Plus has to contend with the likes of Xiaomi's new Poco F1 and Huawei Honor Play, which feature flagship chipsets in a budget package.

The Moto G6 Plus is powered by Snapdragon 630 chip clocked at 2.2GHz along with Adreno 508 GPU. The device comes with a 5.93-inch FullHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It also comes with stock Android Oreo out of the box with an Android Pie update in the pipeline.

In terms of optics, the Moto G6 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 78-degree lens. The secondary camera comes with a 5-megapixel sensor with a 79-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture. The front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel sensor with 80-degree lens and f/2.2 aperture with a selfie flash.

The device can accommodate MicroSD cards of up to 128GB apart from the internal storage. Moto G6 Plus comes with Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and support for 4G LTE. The phone comes with a battery capacity of 3,200mAh which gets Motorola's own TurboPower adaptor. The company claims the charger can deliver 7-hours worth of battery life in 15 minutes.