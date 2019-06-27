Motorola One Vision goes on sale today at 12pm on Flipkart; here're the specs, price in India

BusinessToday.In
Motorola's One Vision smartphone is all set to go on sale in India at 12 pm today. The USP of the Motorola One Vision phone is its hole punch display cut-out for the selfie camera which gives it a 21:9 CinemaVision display and the Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC. The base version of the phone is priced at Rs 19,999. The smartphone has two colour options - Bronze Gradient and Sapphire Gradient, however only the Sapphire Gradient will be on offer today.
As far as the specifications are concerned, Motorola One Vision is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone and runs on the latest Android 9 (Pie). Being part of Google's Android One programme, buyers can expect to get timely updates and patches. Motorola's phone has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio. It is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC and has 4GB of RAM.
For optics, Motorola One Vision comes with a 48 MP primary camera at the back. It also has a 5 MP secondary lens. Motorola has used a 25-MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.
In addition, the Motorola One Vision is packed with a 3,500mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging support and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot (up to 512GB). The smartphone comes with a face unlock support, FM radio, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a rear fingerprint sensor, and Dolby Audio.
Motorola will be offering several offers today for the buyers of the One Vision. There is a no-cost EMI offer for 6 months on all credit and debit cards. Additionally, Vodafone Idea subscribers will get up to Rs.3,750 cashback and additional data up to 250GB.
