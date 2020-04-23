Motorola unveils flagship smartphones with Endless Edge display

Back into the flagship business, Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the Edge Plus along with the Edge in the US market. Of late, Motorola emerged as one of the best mid-budget smartphone manufacturers, but with this new launch, the company wanted to build a family of new devices that nails everything consumers care about most.

'The result is a state-of-the-art smartphone that delivers advanced technology in every category that matters, including powerhouse 5G performance, a dynamic and immersive display, a photography experience like no other, audio that's completely unmatched, and the largest battery of any 5G phone on the market," says Motorola.

On paper, this $999 smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED panel with a new Endless Edge display that wraps nearly 90-degrees around both sides of the device. The HDR10+ display with 21:9 screen ration has 90Hz screen refresh rate for super-smooth movement. The curved screen and narrow width on the Edge + is to provide the optimal proportions for one-handed use and navigation, making it easy to reach across the device without fumbling. Edge Touch, part of our new My UX suite of software features, will allow users to customise new ways to interact with your device. The display edges light up to show battery charging status, incoming calls, alarms, and notifications from across the room. Motorola has opted for the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile platform which is said to be 25 per cent faster than the previous-gen chipset. Paired with 12GB of Micron DDR5 RAM, it comes with an internal storage of 256GB and a 5000 mAh battery onboard. Other than having a 3.5mm headphone jack, it also features a triple rear camera system with the primary sensor at 108-megapixel. Other sensors include 8MP telephoto lens, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens. There is also a punch-hole cutout for the 25-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

In addition to the Edge+, there is a slightly less powerful variant Edge, which Motorola believes is for those who are interested in switching to a supercharged 5G device at an even more affordable price. The Edge packs in the same 6.7-inch Endless Edge display as on the Edge+ but is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile platform, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is backed by a 4500 mAh battery and the triple camera system includes 64MP main lens, 16MP ultra-wide lens with Macro Vision, and an 8 MP telephoto lens.

Starting May 14, the Edge+ will be available in the US market for $999. The company has introduced various promotion offers too. Beginning in May, it will be available in various countries across Europe, in UAE and in Latin American in the coming months. However, the Edge is scheduled to be available later this year. Motorola hasn't released the India launch date or pricing yet. But given the past flagship launches, Motorola might take its own sweet time to bring the Edge+ to the Indian market.

