New iPhone shipments to begin in September; here's what to expect from Apple's mega launch event

2018 has already seen its major share of smartphone flagships. However, as far as Apple is concerned, we have to wait till September. According to renowned Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, all the iPhones for this year will be shipped in September. Kuo has shared details about what new products could be expected from Apple and the time that they will take to reach the buyer.

2018 is likely to feature three new iPhones, new iPads with face ID and an Apple Watch.

Kuo said that despite delay with the smallest 6.1-inch iPhone, the company will announce and launch three iPhones in September. The three iPhones are likely to be modeled on the iPhone X. The iPhones will most likely get an updated 5.8-inch iPhone X, a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus, and an affordable 6.1-inch LCD iPhone. The models will all have the same notch-design as the current iPhone X. However, the company might launch three different variants of the iPhone X.

Out of the three one of the iPhones will feature an LCD-TFT display instead of OLED which is supposed to bring the price down. This device will also have a comparatively low-resolution, according to Kuo. The device will come with a 6.1-inch screen and a notch on top of the screen. The LCD variant will be priced at a lower price point.

The new Apple Watch will also feature major design changes like never before. It is likely to come in a rectangular format with rounded corners. The new form factor will enhance the reading experience when it comes to emails or notifications. The display of the new Watch will also get a 15% boost in size, with narrower bezels. The watch is expected to maintain the same footprint despite the increase in size.

The Apple Watch will also have a better battery performance. The new Apple Watch will come with built-in sensors which will enable the wearer to monitor health vitals. Rumours also suggest that the Digital Crown will feature a heart rate monitor which will provide a more accurate reading of heart rate.

Apple also plans to launch a new iPad which will come with Face ID technology. There could also be a cheaper MacBook Air which Apple could to launch around the same time frame. More updates about the launch event and products can be expected to be revealed as the months go by.