Business Today
Loading...

Nokia launches software upgrade to 5G technology

"This solution will save the telecommunications industry potentially tens of billions of euros in site engineering and re-visit costs," Nokia said in a statement

twitter-logoReuters | July 14, 2020 | Updated 14:27 IST
Nokia launches software upgrade to 5G technology

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia launched on Tuesday software which enables mobile operators to upgrade their 4G radio stations to new 5G technology without visiting the site or replacing equipment.

"This solution will save the telecommunications industry potentially tens of billions of euros in site engineering and re-visit costs," Nokia said in a statement.

Nokia said the software upgrade was immediately available for about one million radios, and the reach would grow to 3.1 million by the end of the year and to over 5 million in 2021.

Also read: UK-China ties threatened over Huawei, Hong Kong issue

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Nokia | Nokia launches 5G upgrade | Nokia 5G technology | Nokia 4G technology | Nokia 4G radio stations | telecommunications industry | Nokia software upgrade
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close