Nubia beats Asus; launches world's first smartphone with 18GB RAM

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Nubia has launched a phone with 18GB RAM, beating Taiwanese firm Asus in the race to break the 16GB RAM barrier. Nubia recently launched the Red Magic 6 series in China; one of the models in this series - Red Magic 6 Pro - has 18GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This is the world's first smartphone to have 18GB of RAM.

Two phones - Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro - are part of the Nubia Red Magic 6 series. Both phones boast a 165Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a fan for cooling. The phones have been built for gaming and carry the gaming aesthetics.

Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro both have a 6.8-inch 1080p+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Both phones also have a 360Hz multi-touch sampling rate along with 10-bit colour support.

Both phones run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor which has been coupled with LPDDR5 RAM. The phones also have UFS3.1 internal storage. While the Red Magic 6 has a 5,050 mAH battery with 65W fast charging, the Red Magic 6 Pro boasts a smaller 4.500 mAh battery but with 120W fast charging. This means that the phone can be charged from 0-50 per cent in just 5 minutes. The Red Magic 6 comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage while Red Magic 6 Pro has up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Both Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro have Nubia's signature active cooling air fan which has been updated with a much faster 20,000 RPM spin for the Pro model. Red Magic 6 has an 18,000 RPM spin cooling fan. Both phones pack copper heat sinks in order to keep the thermal levels in check.

The phones will go on sale in China on March 11. Red Magic 6's base variant has been priced at CNY 3,999 (approx. Rs 45,000). The Nubia Red Magic 6 Pro's base variant starts at CNY 4,399 (approx. Rs 49,500). The Red Magic 6 Pro has a top-end model which will be sold for CNY 6,599 (approx, Rs 75,200).

Another smartphone that crosses the 16GB RAM barrier is also expected to be launched soon. Reportedly, the soon-to-be-launched ROG Phone 5 from Asus will have more than 16 GB RAM. The phone will launch on March 10 globally including India.

