OnePlus 6 to be Amazon exclusive; here's what else to expect from the device

OnePlus 6 launch is like that scary werewolf you can feel lurking in the dark but cannot see it. The company has been releasing information about the device, bit by bit and in the process, clearing out what can be expected of the new flagship. In fact, what inspired this dark analogy for us was a teaser that's more dark than light. The company had revealed a picture of the OnePlus 6 under the OnePlus 5T with a link hidden in the dark. As much as we wanted it to be a demo video of the device, it was just a link to a classic English song, 'Never Gonna Give You Up' by Rich Astley.

Recently, OnePlus launched another teaser video but this time there was nothing new about the device. However, towards the end the video does go on to confirm that the OnePlus 6 will be an Amazon exclusive device. The company has been selling their smartphones on Amazon since the launch of the first OnePlus One. The company however, is trying to target the offline space as well with small retail outlets across major Indian cities.

There are enough unofficial leaks that have shown us more of OnePlus 6 than the company wants us to see. Recently, a case leak went on to show the entire device in all its glory. Other than that, we have a clear shot of the infamous notch. This was revealed by the company even before acknowledging the device's existence.

A UK-based online mobile accessories retailer, Mobile Fun listed several cases for the OnePlus 6 by in-house case maker Olixar. Despite being renders, they revealed what the device could look like during the launch.

OnePlus has decided to go with a vertical camera setup this time, instead of the horizontal one seen on the back of OnePlus 5T. The dual snappers have been placed in the centre with the LED flash and the fingerprint scanner placed underneath.

We also got a decent look at the device in three different colours; black, white and metallic blue. All three shared a metallic tint similar to the Samsung Galaxy flagship line-up. The renders were leaked on Chinese social networking site, Weibo and was reported by CNMO.

Getting to the internals, OnePlus 6 will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset. The same was confirmed by the company chief during the Qualcomm launch event in February. However, the only thing he mentioned was that their next flagship will feature a Snapdragon 845.

In a teaser by popular tipster, Evan Blass, we get to know that the company will still stick with the 3.5mm jack, going against the flagship trend of a single port smartphone.

The OnePlus 6 is also expected to come with a glass back which indicates towards a new feature that OnePlus fans have been demanding for a long time, wireless charging. Waterproofing is another flagship feature that might make it to the OnePlus 6.

All these premium features are expected to come with a premium price tag. The OnePlus 6 will be the most expensive OnePlus device launched to date. The company will be launching three variants this time. One with 64GBstorage and 6GB RAM, which is expected to be priced around Rs 34,200. The second variant is expected to feature 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. This variant is expected to be priced around Rs 39,400. The most expensive variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM will be priced north of Rs 45,000.