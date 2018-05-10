Planning to buy OnePlus 6? Amazon India offers cashback as part of OnePlus Fast AF sale

OnePlus 6 will be launched globally on May 16 in London and here in India on May 17. The company has anticipated a huge demand for the phone and hence is executing a special 'Fast AF Sale' for the sale of the device.



The sale will not only give access to the device but will also make the user eligible for special offers on the device. The sale will begin on May 13 and will last till May 16. The sale is not like any other pre-booking where you pay a certain amount and get nothing in return till the device is launched.

OnePlus 6 buyers can purchase Amazon e-gift cards worth Rs 1000 and use it to buy the OnePlus 6 when it goes on sale on May 21 and May 22.

There are numerous benefits for buyers who are willing to own the OnePlus 6 even before the device's specifications and prices are revealed. So far, official leaks and rumours have painted a detailed picture of the device but the most crucial revelation, the price can only be confirmed on May 17.

Eligible buyers can avail a cashback of Rs 1000 in their Amazon Pay wallet. Other than the cashback offer, the buyer will also get an added 3 months warranty over the regular one year that will be available to regular buyers.

OnePlus 6 will be an Amazon exclusive in India and other launch offers will be revealed when the device is launched at an event in Mumbai on May 17.

The device is expected to sell at a higher premium when compared to the previous OnePlus flagships. To justify this bump in the price tag, they will be incorporating premium features like wireless charging, waterproofing, and even a screen with a notch. A thankful remnant from the previous iteration will be the 3.5mm jack, which has been skipped in most flagships launched this year.

OnePlus 6 will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset with two RAM variants, one with 6GB RAM and the other with 8GB RAM. The official leaks have also confirmed the presence of a dual-camera on the back panel. This time, OnePlus will place the lens vertically. The screen is expected to be a 6.2-inch bezel-less display with a notch at the top.

The launch event can be streamed live on the company's global website at 9:30 pm on May 16 and the Indian launch event can be streamed live on the Indian website at 3 pm on May 17. OnePlus is also expected to launch an Avengers Infinity War special edition phone in India.