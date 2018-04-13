OnePlus 6 case designs reveal vertical dual camera setup, display notch, bezel-less design

There has been no dearth of leaks about the OnePlus with the next 'flagship killer' set to make an appearance either in May or June. OnePlus itself has teased and confirmed a few features - including display notch and changes in the placement of the alert slider - in the past few weeks. Now, fresh leaks have appeared revealing the design elements of OnePlus 6 in entirety.

Mobile Fun, a UK-based online mobile accessories retailer, has listed several cases for the OnePlus 6 by in-house case maker Olixar revealing what the device could look like on launch. The notch that has been confirmed by OnePlus chief Carl Pei appears in the images. Pei has said that the notch has been optimised for the device and users will have the option of hiding it if they want to.

As seen in leaked case images, OnePlus has decided to go with a vertical camera setup this time, instead of the horizontal one seen on the back of OnePlus 5T. The dual snappers have been placed in the centre with the LED flash and the fingerprint scanner placed underneath them. The shape of the fingerprint reader has been changed too.

In a teaser yesterday, OnePlus showed that the alert slider on OnePlus 6 has been swapped with the SIM tray. The case renders conform to this design change, showing the alert slider on the right, as opposed to OnePlus 5T having it on the left above the volume rocker.

Other than these details, we know that the device will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset along with three variants. One with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, the second with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM and the third with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

With bigger specifications comes bigger prices, the cheapest variant is expected to cost the buyer around Rs 34,000 and the highest variant is all set to become the most expensive OnePlus device by a long shot. It is expected to be priced above Rs 45,000.

OnePlus has not given us an official launch date as of now but the company might soon send out invites, given the increased frequency of leaks and even official mentions.