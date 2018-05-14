OnePlus 6 clear images leaked two days ahead of official launch

OnePlus is going to be officially revealed to the world on May 16. However, it seems the device is having a tough time keeping itself in covers. OnePlus clearly wants to show off their latest and greatest smartphone and hence have leaked essential details about the device over a period of months.

This new leak, however, seems unintentional as the device's clear renders were spotted on an Amazon site in Germany, according to Winfuture. The pictures corroborate the previous leaks, both from the company and other third-party sources.

The device clearly sports a glass back this time around which will be a first for a OnePlus. Another first for the device is a notch which was confirmed months back when company chief Pete Lau tried defending the notch in an interview with The Verge.

This year, the device will be competing even more fiercely with the top of the line smartphones like Apple's iPhone X and Samsung's Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Earlier OnePlus iterations focused on the raw power of the device with flagship chipsets but mostly lacked premium features like wireless charging, a premium glass design (one leads to the other) and a full-screen display while maintaining the crude power which the brand has always been popular for.

However, all this will come at a premium, a premium that is expected to the costliest since the launch of the OnePlus One. This is also the only aspect that's missing from the leaks about the OnePlus 6.There have been various reports suggesting different prices of the device but the company is most likely going to cross the Rs 40,000 barrier for the top variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The final prices will be revealed on May 16, at least a general idea of how it will be priced, at its global launch event in London. The Indian prices will be finalized on May 17 at an event that will be held in Mumbai. The events can be streamed live from OnePlus global site and OnePlus India site respectively.

OnePlus is even conducting a pre-sale called OnePlus 6 Fast AF (and First) sale where buyers interested in purchasing the OnePlus will not only get the chance to buy the device ahead of the common sale but also will get a cashback of Rs 1000.

For those who want to geek out on the specifications, the device will undoubtedly feature the Snapdragon 845 chipset. The phone is expected to be launched in two base variants with 6GB RAM and two storage options with 64GB storage and 128GB storage. The top variant is expected to sport 8GB RAM with 256 GB of storage. The special edition Avengers Infinity War OnePlus 6 will also be launched alongside the standard variants in India.

The official leaks have also confirmed the presence of a dual-camera on the back panel. This time, OnePlus will place the lens vertically. The screen is expected to be a 6.2-inch bezel-less display with a notch at the top.