OnePlus 6 to get massive discount before OnePlus 6T launch as part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival

Ahead of the upcoming festive season, Amazon India has announced a Special Festive Price on one of its bestseller - the OnePlus 6. During the Great Indian Festival, the base variant (6GB+64GB) of the OnePlus 6 will be available at Rs 29,999 starting with Prime Early Access at 12 pm on October 9.

Other variants of the OnePlus 6 will also sell at discounted prices. The 8GB RAM, 128 GB storage and the 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage models will be available for Rs 34,999 and Rs 38,999 respectively. The prices will be Rs 5000 less than the launch price of the device.

The OnePlus 6T is in the pipeline and is expected to make a public debut on October 17. The price cut has been announced as part of the Great Indian Festival discount but it could become the permanent pricing of the OnePlus 6 after the launch of 6T. The OnePlus 6T will have a bigger screen with a water drop notch on top. It will also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor which the company is calling Screen Lock. On the other hand, OnePlus will be getting rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack. This will make the OnePlus 6 the last OnePlus device to feature a dedicated headphone jack.

The OnePlus 6 comes with a 6.28-inch Full Optic AMOLED 19:9 display with a conventional notch on top. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The OnePlus 6's dual camera system features a 16MP main camera, supported by a 20MP secondary camera. With a f/1.7 aperture, the 16MP main camera has been bolstered by a 19 percent larger sensor and OIS. Portrait Mode is available on the OnePlus 6's front camera as well as its rear. The OnePlus 6 marks the introduction of OnePlus' Slow Motion mode, which can capture high-definition video frame-by-frame with astonishing detail, ensuring users never miss the action.

The Great Indian Festival will begin for all buyers from October 10 and will go on till October 15. Prime members will get early access on October 9. Customers will get discounts on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more throughout the sale.

Customers opting to go cashless during the Great Indian Festival can avail offers and save more with an instant discount of 10 per cent when they pay with SBI debit and credit cards. Customers can top up their Amazon Pay balance and get Rs 300 back.