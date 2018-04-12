OnePlus 6 fresh teaser: There's something lurking in the dark under the phone

OnePlus has come out with another teaser for the OnePlus 6. At first glance, it looks like just the OnePlus 5T but on closely examining the picture, one can see that the OnePlus 6 is placed below the OnePlus 5T. Right off the bat, you'll realize that there's no alert slider but it seems like OnePlus has switched the positioning of the volume rocker instead.

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6 - OnePlus (@oneplus) April 11, 2018

The alert slider has always been a valuable addition to OnePlus' list of features. This time around, the company is taking it up a notch (no pun intended). In a teaser last week, OnePlus hinted towards added functionality to the company's notch. The alert slider might double up as a focus slider for the camera. We aren't sure how the final implementation will be done but OnePlus 6 might bring back the telephoto lens and in that case, a focus slider could come handy.

There more when it comes to this new leak. Considering that this new teaser is a dark shot trying to conceal OnePlus 6, it was natural for enthusiasts to dig out as much as could from this new leak. To everyone's surprise, when a twitter user @TrobuHD posted an overexposed image of the OnePlus 6, we get to see a link under both the devices. We expected the link (http://onepl.us/see6) to expose more of OnePlus 6 but it turned out to be a link to an old English classic, 'Never Gonna Give You Up'. Clearly, OnePlus doesn't want to give up more information about the OnePlus 6.

This could also mean that we are closing up to the launch date of the device. The frequency of leaks has been increasing since last month. In the US, the company even stopped selling the OnePlus 5T. Other than these details, we know that the device will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset along with three variants. One with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM, the second with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM and the third with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

With bigger specifications comes bigger prices, the cheapest variant is expected to cost the buyer around Rs 34,000 and the highest variant is all set to become the most expensive OnePlus device by a long shot. It is expected to be priced above Rs 45,000.

OnePlus has also confirmed the existence of a notch on the OnePlus 6. The company chief defended the notch design openly by claiming that, currently, it's the only way of maximizing screen real estate. Despite the notch, we will be looking at a chin. OnePlus claims that the Android ecosystem is still devoid of hardware that can make a truly bezel-less display. Apple has circumvented the problem, in the iPhone X, by curving the display at the bottom to connect it to the drivers behind the screen.

However, OnePlus claims that they have engineered the software in such a way that if a user wants to get rid of the notch, they can easily do so. In terms of other glitches, they have tested the top 1000 applications on the Play Store with the new form factor.

OnePlus has not given us an official launch date as of now but the company might soon send out invites, given the increased frequency of leaks and even official mentions.