OnePlus 6 launch closing up; here's all you need to know about it including Indian prices

OnePlus 6 is coming earlier than we expected. The company has been releasing a steady stream of information about the device since the Qualcomm event earlier this year. Apart from some obvious additions to the latest OnePlus flagship, we know that the company will be introducing new features with the device.

Let's start with the features that have already been confirmed by OnePlus in one way or other. It is certain that the OnePlus 6 will feature a Snapdragon 845 chipset. The same was confirmed by the company chief during the Qualcomm launch event. However, the only thing he mentioned was that their next flagship will feature a Snapdragon 845.

Later in March, the company revealed the notch but still did not reveal the name of the device. In an interview given to The Verge, company chief Carl Pei defended the notch in a way which clearly expressed their intentions of implementing one on the OnePlus 6. However, he revealed an image of the notch that's going to come with the OnePlus 6.

According to Pei, the notch was the only way to incorporate all the necessary sensors and at the same time provide maximum screen real estate to the user. He also emphasized on the seamlessness of the notch. The notch has been tried and tested with the top 1000 applications on the Android Play Store. OnePlus might also introduce an option to turn off the notch for users who can't deal with it jutting out in the screen.

The most recent leaks from the company suggest that the OnePlus 6 will have an alert slider that will also double up as a controller of the focus of the camera. Another feature that is definitely going to make it to the OnePlus 6 is the gesture control. Since OnePlus will be trying to maximize screen space for the user, the device will use gestures to navigate through the operating system.

Other than these official leaks, there have been many renders that come from credible sources. For instance, Evan Blass or @evleaks leaked a picture of the bottom part of the OnePlus 6. Looking at that render, we get to know that the company will still stick with the 3.5mm jack, going against flagship trend of a single port device.

The OnePlus 6 is also expected to come with a glass back which indicates towards a new feature that OnePlus fans have been demanding for a long time, wireless charging. Waterproofing is another flagship feature that might make it to the OnePlus 6.

However, all these premium features come with a premium price tag. The OnePlus 6 will be the most expensive OnePlus device launched to date. The company will be launching three variants this time. One with 64GBstorage and 6GB RAM, which is expected to be priced around Rs 34,200. The second variant is expected to feature 128GB storage and 6GB RAM. This variant is expected to be priced around Rs 39,400. The most expensive variant with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM will be priced north of Rs 45,000.