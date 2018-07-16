OnePlus 6 Red Edition to go on sale today

OnePlus 6 Red Edition will go on its first sale today. The new variant was launched earlier this month. The Red Edition of OnePlus 6 will be available from Rs 39,999. With the new variant in place, OnePlus will now have a total of four variants on sale. During the official launch of the device in India, the company had also unveiled an Avengers special edition OnePlus 6. However, the special edition was discontinued after a few sales.

The new OnePlus 6 Red will go on sale from July 16, 12 pm and will be available from Rs 34,999 on Amazon India and OnePlus store. Amazon India will be conducting its Prime Day sale as well.

The red variant comes with a glossy finish on the back panel with a luster similar to the Mirror Black variant. Last year, the Chinese company launched a red edition of OnePlus 5T with a matte finish. The new variant comes with a glass back but lacks wireless charging.

OnePlus 6 specifications:

The OnePlus 6 comes with an all-glass design protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and "daily water resistance". The front panel is a 6.28-inch full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, offering 84 per cent screen to body ratio. The OnePlus 6 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU.

For optics, OnePlus has given its flagship a dual camera setup at the rear with a 16-megapixel camera sporting a f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel camera which also has a f/1.7 aperture. OnePlus claims that the 16-megapixel main camera has a 19 per cent larger sensor with Optical Image stabilization and Electronic Image stabilization for better low-light photography and stable videos. The company introduced a bokeh mode in the camera app in an update after the launch.

The phone supports 4K video in up to 60 frames per second and "super-slow-motion" mode for capturing high-definition video at up to 480 fps.

OnePlus 6 is 7.75mm thick and weighs in at 177 grams. Initially, the device will be available in two colours - mirror black, midnight black and later OnePlus will launch a limited edition silk white colour. For connectivity, the device has a dual SIM port with support for two nano SIM cards on LTE network. Other connectivity options include NFC, Type C, audio support via USB and Bluetooth 5.0. The OnePlus 6 also has a fingerprint scanner at the rear which is in a rectangular shape this time.