OnePlus 7 Pro to go on first sale in India today at 12 pm for Amazon Prime subscribers

OnePlus 7 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time at 12:00 pm today on Amazon India and OnePlus India website. On Amazon, only Prime members are eligible for the first flash sale. For non-Prime members, the sale date for the OnePlus 7 Pro is May 17. OnePlus 7 Pro will also be available via the OnePlus Early Bird sale on the OnePlus India site. Meanwhile, the cheaper OnePlus 7 smartphone will go on sale in June. The OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in three different RAM and storage options and comes with an edge-to-edge display.

As far as launch offers are concerned, OnePlus has partnered with SBI and Reliance Jio to offer cashback, data, no-cost EMI, exchange offers and security benefits. Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 9,300. There is also a 70 percent buyback guarantee from Servify.

The price of OnePlus 7 Pro's 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is Rs 48,999, while 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 52,999. The top-end 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model will be made available for Rs 57,999.

As far as specifications are concerned, OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 9 Pie. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU. The smartphone also offers a 6.7 inch 19.5:9 (3120x1440); 90Hz 'Fluid AMOLED' display with Quad HD+ resolution and as has HDR10+ display technology. OnePlus 7 Pro also comes with the ultra-fast UFS 3.0 storage technology and has advanced liquid cooling system.

For the first time, OnePlus smartphone will come with Dolby ATMOS dual speakers for stereophonic sound to give users truly immersive theatre experience. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on a 4,000mAh battery, with Warp Charge 30 fast charging (5V/ 6A) The Pro variant comes in Nebula Blue, Mirror Gray, and Almond (coming in June).

For optics, OnePlus 7 Pro has three cameras at the back with a 48-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS) Sony IMX586 sensor along with an f/2.2, 117-degree 16-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel (f2.4) 3X telephoto camera with OIS. For selfies, OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, an f/2.0 aperture, and EIS.

The connectivity options include, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C (v3.1 Gen 1) port.

Edited By: Udit Verma

