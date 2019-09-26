OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV to be launched today; how to watch live, expected price, specifications

OnePlus is all set to launch its next flagship and its first TV in India at an event in New Delhi on Thursday. As is the convention, OnePlus 7T will be the second flagship by the company this year with upgrades to the OnePlus 7, which was launched earlier this year. The OnePlus 7T Pro is also likely to make an appearance at the event.

Meanwhile, OnePlus TV will be the first time the company ventures into the television space. From what we know so far, it will be a 55-inch QLED display, with a premium price tag.

OnePlus 7T, OnePlus TV launch time, how to livestream

The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV launch event will begin at 7:00 pm IST on Thursday. The event will be streamed live on the OnePlus India YouTube channel.

OnePlus 7T has been doing the rounds on the rumour mill for some time. OnePlus, keeping up with tradition, had released renders and teasers of its new device ahead of the official launch. The last renders released by the company showed a matte finish glass back with gradient colour and a circular cut-out with three sensors.

Maintaining its flagship status, the OnePlus 7T is likely to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with at least 8GB of RAM. The device has been teased to run Android 10 out of the box. The OnePlus 7T will also retain the fast 90Hz AMOLED Fluid Display from the last generation. As for the OnePlus 7T Pro, we know that it will have the same back finish gradient colour scheme, 90Hz screen and chipset as the OnePlus 7T.

Not much is known about the price of the two smartphones. Both the OnePlus 7T-series devices might launch prices close to what OnePlus 7 and onePlus 7 Pro had at the time of their launch. This would mean OnePlus 7T Pro could be priced around Rs 48,999, while the OnePlus 7T may be launched with a price tag close to Rs 32,999. The devices will be sold through Amazon, OnePlus offline outlets and other authorised stores.

All we know about OnePlus TV: Price, specifications, availability

Just like the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus has also revealed a lot about the OnePlus TV in multiple teasers. The OnePlus TV will be an Android smart TV with a 55-inch QLED display and Dolby Vision support. The company has promised software upgrades for the next three years.

Other features include an eight-speaker system with a combined output of 50W, Dolby Atmos support and a custom Gamma Color Magic processor. Recent teasers suggest that the OnePlus TV will have a bezel-less design up front and Kevlar finish at the back. The TV will automatically reduce the volume when a connected smartphone is receiving a call. Apart from Google Assistant, the OnePlus TV is also likely to get Amazon Alexa integration.

For price, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus TV will not be exactly affordable, but cheaper than similar models offered by Sony and Samsung. The OnePlus TV is expected to be available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. It will be available on the e-commerce platform, as well as OnePlus offline outlets and other authorised stores.

