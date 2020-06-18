OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro sale starts today; check price, offers, features, other details

Global mobile technology company OnePlus has put its premium flagship series on sale from today. The company has put OnePlus, and OnePlus 8 on sale today from 12 PM. OnePlus will put its latest "8-Series" models on sale only on Mondays and Thursdays. Sales of OnePlus 8 series started on 15 June.

Customers can buy the device on OnePlus' own website, on Amazon.in, or from brick and mortar stores. Amazon India is offering up to Rs 3,000 off for buyers who purchase the devices using SBI cards. The offer will also be valid on EMI transactions. The buyer can avail Rs 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay. Reliance Jio is also offering benefits worth Rs 6,000.

OnePlus 8 Pro

The OnePlus 8 Pro has an advanced 6.78" QHD+ Fluid Display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The latest model is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon TM X55 5G Modem-RF System. The features enable advanced Wi-Fi 6 performance, professional-quality photography at Gigapixel speeds, desktop-level gaming with ultra-realistic graphics, and AI experiences.

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes equipped with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and improved power efficiency by up to 20 per cent. The 48 MP main camera on the OnePlus 8 Pro features an advanced Sony IMX689 sensor with a large 1/1.4" sensor size, enabling users to capture more light for brighter, clearer photos even under dim light settings

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the first OnePlus device with the new and powerful Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging solution, which can give the 4510mAh battery 50 per cent power in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus 8

The OnePlus 8's spacious 6.55" Fluid Display delivers a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth viewing. With its cinematic 20:9 aspect ratio, the OnePlus 8 is ideal for immersive movies, action-packed games, and powerful productivity. The OnePlus 8 is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity. The main camera features Sony's 48MP IMX586 sensor for capturing images with superior clarity.

The OnePlus 8 is equipped with 4300mAh battery, providing 13 per cent more battery life. Warp Charge 30T charges the battery quickly, taking it to 50 per cent in just about 22 minutes.

OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 54,999. Its 12 GB RAM AND 256 GB internal storage will be sold for Rs 59,999. On the other hand, the base variant of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will sell at a price of Rs 41,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB model will cost Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 44,999.

