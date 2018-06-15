OnePlus sells 1 million OnePlus 6 smartphones in 22 days; launches more offers for new buyers

OnePlus has broken its own record of the best selling smartphone in shortest duration. OnePlus 6 was launched just 22 days back and the phone has already sold 1 million units. In order to celebrate this milestone OnePlus has announced 'Community Celebration'. This celebration brings new offers for interested OnePlus buyers.

The company is giving out a cashback of Rs 2000 to buyers paying for the phone using Citibank Credit or Debit cards. The offer also includes a three-month no-cost EMI for the buyer. As a part of a loyalty program, OnePlus is also offering an extra extra exchange bonus of Rs 1,500 for its previous customers. If an existing OnePlus 6 owner refers a friend to buy a OnePlus 6, they will be eligible for an extended warranty of three months. They'll also be giving away a OnePlus 6 during the offer season.

OnePlus 6 has been received well since day one of its launch. The special Avengers Infinity War edition phone went out of stock in a matter of seconds. The phone is priced at Rs 44,999. OnePlus has essentially launched three variants of the device. The mirror black finish, midnight black and the Avengers Edition based on the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Infinity War.

The base variant comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage at a price of Rs 34,999. The second variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 39,999.

The OnePlus 6 Avengers Infinity War special edition comes with a textured back and new colour scheme. The device comes with 256GB internal storage and 8GB RAM.

The OnePlus 6 comes with an all-glass design protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and "daily water resistance". The front panel is a 6.28-inch full Optic AMOLED display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, offering an impressive 84 per cent screen to body ratio. The OnePlus 6 comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with Adreno 630 GPU.

For optics, OnePlus has given its flagship a dual camera setup at the rear with a 16-megapixel camera sporting an f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel camera which also has f/1.7 aperture. OnePlus claims that the 16-megapixel main camera has a 19 per cent larger sensor with Optical Image stabilization and Electronic Image stabilization for better low-light photography and stable videos.