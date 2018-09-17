OnePlus to launch smart TV, will compete with Xiaomi, Samsung

OnePlus is ready to take the next big step in its brand's evolution. After smartphones, the Chinese company is going to take on the SmartTV industry. OnePlus has declared its interest in the segment by launching a new division that will be led by the company chief, Pete Lau. They are also inviting the OnePlus community to help them decide the name of the new TV.

While talking to Business Insider about the new product, OnePlus chief, Pete Lau gives us a few ideas about what to expect from their first TV.

1. The new product will be a SmartTV. Software is one of the biggest plus points of OnePlus devices. The television series is expected to be no different. Company chief, Pete Lau has mentioned that televisions haven't kept up with other technological advancements and that it's still "conventional and cumbersome".

2. Similar to what the company did in the smartphone segment, OnePlus TV might also feature a flagship experience at a fraction of the costs demanded by incumbent manufacturers.

3. The new TV will be big on connectivity. Pete Lau explained how we go through four major experiences each day; home, workplace, commute and being on-the-move. Among these four environments, home has just started using intelligent connectivity. He claimed that AI will pave the way to the future of SmartTVs.

OnePlus is internally calling the new product OnePlus TV but the company is conducting an online competition within its community, spanning across 196 countries. Members of the community have to suggest a name for the new TV. The top 10 finalists will get OnePlus Bullets Wireless which are worth Rs 3,990. The entries will be selected by October 31 and the names will have to be submitted by October 16. The best name will be announced before December 17 and the winner will not only get a ticket to the launch event, but also the first OnePlus TV.

OnePlus will not be the first smartphone manufacturer to venture into TV production. Samsung is already the reigning champion in this segment and another Chinese manufacturer, Xiaomi is trying to build its name in the Indian market. Xiaomi launched a budget TV series as well as its flagship Mi TV 4 with aggressive price tags and their own SmartTV interface called, PatchWall.

Samsung has established itself as a reliable brand in the television industry and Xiaomi has entered the market as a disruptor. OnePlus will have to enter the market with its own USP to make space for itself in the television industry.