Oppo F11 Pro to be launched in India on March 5: Here's all you need to know

Invites have been sent out for the launch of Oppo F11 Pro in India on March 5. The teaser page for the device is already up on Oppo's official website and sheds some light on the build and features of F11 Pro. An end-to-end screen with no notch, a pop-up selfie camera and VOOC fast charging are the features which have been confirmed by the company so far.

As the teaser page suggests, Oppo is focussing on low-light photography, especially low-light portrait photography, with the F11 Pro. The 80 per cent bigger sensor captures more light for well-lit portraits even in dark conditions, the company claims. The rear dual camera setup features a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for portrait photos.

While the resolution or other details of the front camera are not clear yet, it comes in a mechanical pop-up configuration with a single sensor. The pop-up setup takes away the need for a notch or cutout on the display on the F11 Pro, which allows for the entire front to be covered with what Oppo is calling a Panoramic Arc screen, with a slight chin at the bottom. The size, resolution or protection for the panel has not been disclosed yet.

The fingerprint sensor on Oppo F11 Pro has been conventionally placed at the back of the device. The rear comes in a 3D colour gradient, similar to what has been seen on the previous offerings by Oppo as well as its competitors.

The VOOC 3.0 Superfast Charging has also been included in the bundle, which Oppo claims can charge the F11 Pro 20 per cent faster than before. Other specifications and pricing details are yet to be disclosed yet.

