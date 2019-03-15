Oppo F11 Pro to go on sale today; check out price, features, offers

Oppo F11 Pro will go on sale in India for the first time today. The phone comes with a 90.9 per cent screen-to-body ratio for "captivating gameplay". The smartphone's biggest highlight is its 48-MP primary camera at the back and a pop-up selfie camera. The Oppo F11 Pro will be available through Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm, Snapdeal and across all Oppo stores.

As far as the offers are concerned, Oppo F11 Pro comes with a total damage protection for initial 180 days. Buyers can also get 5 per cent cashback on EMI transactions made using HDFC credit and debit cards. Paytm users will also get a cashback voucher of up to Rs 3,400. They can also opt for Rs 1000 off for flights and Rs 175 off on bus tickets at ixigo. Three month free subscription of Hungama can also be availed. Jio is offering up to Rs 4,900 and up to 3.2TB data during the sale.

The price of Oppo F11 Pro in India is Rs 24,990. The phone is available in two colour option - Thunder Black and Aurora Green colour.

The OPPO F11 Pro's dual rear camera setup has a 48MP (f/1.79) main sensor and a 5MP (f/2.4) secondary sensor. On the front, the pop-up module houses a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Meanwhile, the phone offers several AI-based photography features such as an 'Ultra Night Mode' for low-light photography and Ultra-Clear Engine.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo F11 Pro comes with 6.5-inch LCD display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixel) resolution. It is powered by MediaTek's Helio P70 octa-core processor coupled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage options.

Connectivity options include BeiDou, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-GPS, and GLONASS. Oppo F11 Pro includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, 3.5 mm audio jack, micro USB Type-C support and a 4000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Superfast Charging.

