Oppo Realme 1 to launch today with selfie-centric AI camera, speedy facial unlock: here's how to stream event live

Oppo is all set to launch the first device of its sub-brand Realme. The company is targeting the youth with this phone and claims it will price all the phones with this sub brand within a price range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

The Realme 1 is the first phone that will be launched under the Realme branding and this will be an important launch as the company will set its first impression in a country that is obsessed with value for money deals.

The entire brand will only be sold online and the Realme 1 sale will only go live exclusively on Amazon India's website. The phone will be launched at 12:30pm today and can be streamed live from the company's official Facebook and YouTube page.

The company has already setup a dedicated micro-site for the device on Amazon India's website which gives us a rough picture of what to expect for the device.

Oppo's Realme 1 will go heavy with AI applications. Since youth is the audience for the device, the front camera is expected to be the centerpiece of the new device. Most Oppo smartphones focus on this aspect and Realme should be no different. The Realme 1 will use AI to beautify and generally enhance selfies taken by the device. The front camera is also expect to assist in something that the company is calling "speedy facial unlock".

In terms of raw specifications, we are expecting to be blown away by the device. One of the variants of the phone is expected to launch with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone will be launched with a diamond back design which has been seen on Oppo phones like the Oppo F7 and Oppo A3.

The focus points of the device will include battery enhancements, which again is powered by AI. Realme is also claiming that its processor is AI-based and is "born to solve" frequent crashes.

One of the biggest problems new brands like Realme face is quality of after-sale service and sometimes event the availability of service centres. The micro site on Amazon India claims that around 500+ authorized service centres will take care of Realme 1 phones with "1 hour guaranteed service for most cases". The company is basing this data on the repair requests it gets from Oppo devices.

Realme claims that the smartphone undergoes 20,000 drop and USB tests and 100,000 button tests to ensure a quality build.

Oppo is being used by the sub brand to tailor experiences for a specific audience. According to Realme 200 million fans, 370 patents and 6 R&D centres will help the company create this brand.