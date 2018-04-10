Panasonic launches Lumix G7, Lumix G85 in India

Panasonic has announced the launch of two new cameras - LUMIX G7 and LUMIX G85 - for the Indian market. Lightweight, the cameras support 4K video recording and editing capabilities and belong to the Digital Single Lens mirrorless category.

Weighing 435 grams (body only), the Lumix G85 has a rugged design that makes it splash and dust-proof and ideal for travel, trekking, wildlife and adventure enthusiasts. The camera houses an OLED Live View Finder and a 3.0-inch large touch control monitor. It has a dual-image stabilisation and focus stacking capability that allows a user to adjust the depth of field after shooting by combining multiple images shot with the Post Focus function in the camera. The camera can also capture 4K videos as well.

It has a 16-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor without Low Pass filter and the new Venus Engine. The camera also supports real-time image output to the external monitor/recorder via HDMI simultaneously while recording the video. Other features onboard include RAW data development in Camera, Multiple Exposure, Time Lapse Shot/ Stop Motion Animation and more.

The Lumix-G7 has been designed for editing for the YouTubers, upcoming filmmakers and videographers. The camera supports high-resolution QFHD 4K video in 3840x2160 at 25p (50Hz) or 24p in MP4.

It integrates 16-megapixel Digital Live MOS Sensor for higher resolution and higher sensitivity image recording with minimum noise. Integrating superior noise reduction systems, the G7 enables shooting at a maximum ISO25600. Adopting a static-type touch control system, there is a 3-inch free-angle rear monitor. It also supports features such a wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi with smartphones, 3.5mm Microphone Socket, Focus Peaking, Creative Control with 22 Filters, Time Lapse Shot / Stop Motion Animation.

The Lumix G85 has been priced at Rs 72,990 and the Lumix G7 has been priced at Rs 53,990.

Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head- Digital Imaging, Panasonic India, said, ''The new LUMIX G7 and G85 targets the new-age videographers and photographers, who are upwardly mobile and are willing to join the 4K revolution. Designed for all DSLM professionals, these cameras are an answer to a professional, 4K photography and videography that ensures memories for life. The compact form, packed with innovative technology with Dual-Image Stabilisation and Focus Stacking function that enables users to adjust the depth of field after shooting by combining multiple images shot with the Post Focus distinguishes them from the pack."