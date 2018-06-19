Pixel 2 128GB selling at effective price of Rs 10,999 under Flipkart's Buyback Guarantee

The Flipkart 'Super Value Week' sale is on and the e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on the smartphones. The sale started yesterday and will go on till June 24. The sale offers huge discounts in the form of buyback guarantee on the premium and budget smartphones like the Google Pixel 2, Moto X4, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus etc. Customers will get buyback guarantee on the discounts on the phones. By including the buyback value, the Google Pixel 2 is effectively being sold for a price as low as Rs 10,999 after discount and the Moto X4 at Rs 6,999.

There are huge buybacks on phones that are being offered by Flipkart during the Super Value Week sale. The Moto X4 which is available at an MRP of Rs 22,999 is available on Flipkart for just Rs 6,999 after applying the buyback guarantee value. Flipkart has also partnered with HDFC bank so that customers can get cash back on shopping with HDFC credit and debit cards.

What is Buyback Guarantee?

With the Buyback Guarantee, Flipkart promises it will buy your phone at an assured price. The value of the phone will not vary with time and will remain the same, provided the customer exchanges the phone within a particular period of time - mostly within 8 months.

To get the Google Pixel 2 for Rs 10,999 there are a couple of steps you should follow. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs 9,001 on the phone which makes it available for Rs 60,999. The phone is originally priced at Rs 70,000.

All HDFC credit and debit card holders will get another Rs 8000 off if they purchase the phone during the Super Value Week sale. This then makes the phone available for Rs 52,999. You will need to purchase the Flipkart Buyback Guarantee policy to get the phone for Rs 10,999.

Following this step, an assured exchange value of Rs 42,000 within 6-8 months will be given by Flipkart which would ultimately bring the price of the Pixel 2 to Rs 10,999. Flipkart will give you an exchange value of Rs 42,000 if you wish to exchange the phone within 8 months.

Similarly, the Flipkart Buyback Guarantee is also available on the Moto X4 which is available for Rs 6,999. Its original price is Rs 22,999. To get the Moto X4 for Rs 6,999 one has to purchase Flipkart's Buyback Guarantee policy worth Rs 199 along with the phone. Once done, an assured exchange value of Rs 16,000 within 6-8 months will be given by Flipkart.

Other offers are also available with the Buyback Guarantee offer - Moto G6 Play available with a buyback of Rs 5,100, iPhone X with a buyback guarantee of Rs 40,915, Google Pixel 2 (64GB) available with a buyback of Rs 35,000, Moto Z2 Force available with a buyback of Rs 24,000, Redmi Note 5 (64GB) with a buyback of Rs 5,600, Pixel 2 XL available with a buyback of Rs 44,000 and iPhone 8 Plus 256GB available with a buyback of Rs 39,200.