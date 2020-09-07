Poco M2 to launch tomorrow: Check price, availability, features

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is all set to launch the Poco M2 in India on September 8. The company shared the launch date of Poco M2 along with a teaser that dropped some hints about the new smartphone's design. The new smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Poco India, in a Twitter post, said, "It's time to change all your WTF moments to #PowerFTW moments. Get ready, the #POCOM2 is arriving on 08th September at 12 noon on Flipkart."

The phone will also feature a full HD+ display and a waterdrop styled notch which will hold the selfie camera on the front. The Poco M2 is likely to come with 6GB RAM, similar to its predecessor Poco M2 Pro.

The upcoming smartphone Poco M2 is expected to feature a quad rear camera module placed vertically alongside an LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Poco M2 will also sport a 5,000 mAh lithium-ion battery, which the company claims to last up to 2 days in a single charge.

The Poco M2 launch in India will take place at 12 pm on Tuesday through a virtual event that will be streamed by company's social media channels and Flipkart's official website.

Poco M2's launch will be streamed across Poco India's YouTube page, Twitter and Facebook profiles. The company hasn't revealed any details about its price and availability so far.

However, Poco M2 is expected to be an affordable version of Poco M2 Pro, which is priced at Rs 13,999 in India. The new device is likely to be priced somewhere around Rs 10,000.

