PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update to bring Mad Miaramar map, Golden Mirado and more on May 7; check details

PUBG Corp had announced that they will be rolling out update version 0.18.0 for PUBG Mobile on May 7 with new features including the updated Miaramar map. PUBG Corp, in a tweet, said, "A glimpse at what's to come! Mad Miaramar launches on May 7th with a slew of new features and gear! Make sure you're prepared now https://pubgmobile.live/now."

A glimpse at what's to come! ð Mad Miaramar launches on May 7th with a slew of new features and gear! Make sure you're prepared now ð https://t.co/Npi5O5YFbrpic.twitter.com/vjVsd2ZSkB - PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 30, 2020

New Miaramar map had been rumoured for quite some time among the PUBG fans. The updated map will be called "Mad Miaramar". According to reports, the new map will have abandoned parts of a race track, a new city, a new ruins area and a new water town. Mad Miramar is also expected to have some heavy sandstorms.

A few days earlier, the company had tweeted a new 18- second video, which did not reveal any information regarding the upcoming update other than the date and the version.

Rumbling in the distance... something is coming... ðµï¸ Version 0.18.0 launches on May 7th #PUBGM#PUBGMOBILEpic.twitter.com/zWANdTdGL9 - PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 27, 2020

Apart from the new map, PUBG Mobile's version 0.18.0 would also introduce Win94 gun with a scope and P90 submachine gun (SMG). The new update also includes a golden version of Mirado vehicle, new vending machines with painkillers and energy drinks and a new "Jungle Mode" to the Sanhok map.

The update is likely to introduce a new "Safety Scramble mode", Blue-Purple zones inside the safe zone. Beyond this, one can also expect a new Cheer Park map, a new training mini-game, and some new weapons in PUBG Mobile's upcoming update. The company may also add a screenshot mode, a new EVO ranked event along with a new Gun-craft mode.

