PUBG Mobile India to roll out today? Fan club announces countdown

PUBG Mobile is making a comeback to India, in the form of an application tailored for the country called PUBG Mobile India. The said development could be taking place sooner than people anticipated.

As per a tweet by a fan club account for PUBG Mobile India on Friday, the game will be available in a 'few hours' for downloading on the Google Play Store, as well as through a separate APK download for Android users. It, however, does not show anything about the Apple App Store or an iOS version of the game; it is not known when the game will be rolled out for iPhone gamers.

Having said that, there has been no official statement regarding the same from PUBG Mobile, making it unclear if the game would actually be available to download later today.

Also Read: Hyundai launches new i20 at Rs 6.9-11.18 lakh; aims to dethrone Maruti's Baleno

Ahead of its launch, PUBG Mobile India has proved to be highly popular. According to mobile gaming and game sharing community TapTap, PUBG Mobile India registered 200,000 pre-registrations, much more than the pre-registration numbers of FAU-G, the Indian alternative of PUBG that was rolled out after the former application was banned in September. Users of PUBG Mobile India will also not have to create new gaming IDs, and can continue with their old IDs, enabling them to retain all achievements, skins, and records from the older iteration of the game.