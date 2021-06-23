PUBG Mobile Indian Twin in trouble for sharing data with Chinese servers

Krafton Inc's Indian version of PUBG Mobile game, Battle Ground Mobile India, has landed in contoversy, within a few days of the launch of its beta version, over sharing information of Indian players to third-party servers in China.

In September last year, the Indian government had blocked 118 mobile applications, including PUBG, terming them prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the nation.

As per a report by IGN India, Battle Ground Mobile India was sharing data with Chinese servers along with some other outside servers which were not local.

The report said Battleground Mobile India got linked with many IP addresses, including one belonging to Chinese state-owned telecom operator China Mobile Communications Corporation, located in Bejing. It said the mobile app was transmitting data across servers located in Hong Kong, Moscow, the US, and Mumbai.

After its ban last year, Krafton relaunched the app in the country on June 17 this year with a revamped look. It launched Battleground Mobile India "beta version" and allowed some selected Android users early access to the game.

Amidst the controversy, Krafton said it will continue to closely monitor and protect any data being transferred to "unexpected and restricted IP addresses".

"With the hopes of convening with our fans in India soon in an official launch, Krafton has been tirelessly working on the early access test of Battlegrounds Mobile India to offer a distinct battle royale experience in a safe and secure environment...And with privacy, player data safety and protection being our top priority, Krafton is taking the concerns raised very seriously and has taken immediate, concrete actions to address this issue," the company said in a statement.

The company said it is working to fully comply with the Indian laws and regulations as it heads towards the official launch of the game.

(Edited by Purnima Priyadarsini; with PTI inputs)

Also Read: Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: Your account could get blocked if you don't follow these rules

Also Read: Battlegrounds Mobile India: How to download PUBG Mobile India version from Google Play Store?